Cops: Pedestrian killed in Amityville after he's hit by 2 hit-and-run drivers; 1 charged, another sought by police

Authorities cordone off the scene of a fatal crash in...

Authorities cordone off the scene of a fatal crash in Amityville Sunday where the victim was hit by two hit-and-run drivers, police said. Credit: Paul Mazza

An Amityville woman is facing DWI and other charges after fleeing the scene of a fatal accident involving a pedestrian in Amityville Saturday, according to Suffolk police.

The pedestrian was walking across Route 110 near Albany Avenue when he was struck by a southbound vehicle and then struck again by a northbound 2020 Land-Rover at about 11:45 p.m., police said. Both vehicles fled the scene.

The victim, who police have not yet identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police later pulled over the Land-Rover on westbound Southern State Parkway near Exit 19 and charged the driver, Danielle Lapersonerie, 26, with Driving While Intoxicated.

Detectives with the Suffolk County Police Major Case Unit later charged Lapersonerie with Leaving the Scene of an Incident Involving Fatality.

Lapersonerie is being held at the First Precinct and is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip Sunday.

Police are still seeking the first vehicle to hit the pedestrian.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to contact the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

