Police charge Diego Torres of Medford in hit-and-run that left 3 hurt in Patchogue

Suffolk police have charged a Medford man in connection with a hit-and-run crash that injured three people at the scene of a minor auto accident earlier this month in Patchogue.

Diego Torres, 32, of Medford, was arrested at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday, police said. He was charged with three counts of leaving the scene of an accident with injury and one count each of reckless endangerment and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was issued a desk appearance ticket and released.

Investigators said Torres was eastbound in a 2007 Saturn Vue on East Main Street Aug. 6 when he struck three pedestrians near Phyllis Drive at about 3:40 a.m. He then fled the scene, police said.

Two of the pedestrians struck had been involved in a minor crash, police said, and were standing near their 2002 Honda on East Main Street when a third person, not involved in the initial incident, approached to check on them. It was then that Torres hit the trio with his Saturn, police said.

Injuries to the three pedestrians included broken bones and fractures, police said. The victims were transported to a hospital for treatment.

Police said Thursday that “video surveillance obtained from area establishments played a significant role in the investigation.”

Torres faces arraignment at a later date in First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if he is represented by counsel.