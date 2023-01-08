Long IslandCrime

Ridge man arrested in hit-run of bicyclist, police say

Police officers at the scene in East Islip where the bicyclist was hit Saturday morning.

Suffolk County police arrested a Ridge man after, they said, a hit-and-run that left a bicyclist in East Islip seriously injured on Saturday morning.

Cyclist Aaron Kudla, 30, was struck by Scott Parker, 33, driving a Chrysler Concorde eastbound on Union Boulevard, according to police.

The crash happened near the intersection of Carleton Avenue at 9:25 a.m., police said.

Kudla was taken to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore with serious injuries.

Parker was arrested shortly afterward and charged with leaving the scene of an accident with serious injury, police said. He will be held overnight at the Third Precinct and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

No attorney information was immediately available for Parker in online court records Saturday night.

