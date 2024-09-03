FBI arrests ex-Gov. Hochul aide Linda Sun, husband Chris Hu, of Manhasset, feds say

The FBI arrested a former aide to Gov. Kathy Hochul and her husband, both Manhasset residents, on federal charges Tuesday morning, federal prosecutors confirmed. Linda Sun, the former deputy chief of staff to Hochul, and her husband Chris Hu, are scheduled to appear before a federal judge in Brooklyn Tuesday afternoon. The couple’s $3.5 million home was the subject of search warrant in July. A spokesman for the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn confirmed the arrests but could not provide details of the charges contained in the still-sealed indictment. At the time of the raid at the home — a five-bedroom mansion in a gated community on Saxony Court — an FBI spokesman confirmed that the agency "conducted court-authorized law enforcement activity in Manhasset" but declined to comment further. Lawyers for Sun and Hu could not be immediately reached for comment Tuesday. Hochul press secretary Avi Small issues a written statement saying, "This individual was hired by the Executive Chamber more than a decade ago. We terminated her employment in March 2023 after discovering evidence of misconduct, immediately reported her actions to law enforcement and have assisted law enforcement throughout this process.” Sun and Hu bought the home in 2021 for $3.55 million, according to real estate records. In 2022, the Village of North Hills' board of appeals denied a request by Hu for a variance to locate a swimming pool and barbecue area in the backyard closer to the property line than is permitted, according to a village record. A pair of businesses have been incorporated under the Manhasset address, according to state records, including Leivine Wine and Spirits, a liquor store Hu operates in Flushing, Queens. Hu has also registered several businesses under a previous address property records show the couple shared in Forest Hills, Queens. One of those companies, Medical Supplies USA, was founded in April 2020. U.S. Customs records available online show the company received shipments of face masks and other supplies from China in 2020. In 2021, another Hu company, Foodie Fisherman, received a pair of Paycheck Protection Program loans totaling nearly $42,000, according to U.S. Small Business Administration data that describes the company as having a single employee. Sun worked in the state Assembly and joined the administration of then-Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo in 2012 as a liaison to minority communities, said a source with knowledge of the issue. She later served at Empire State Development, the privately run state economic development arm. She returned to the state payroll as a deputy diversity officer, then worked at the Department of Financial Services. When Hochul succeeded Cuomo as governor in 2021, Sun was hired as a deputy chief of staff but she left in September 2022 and joined the state Labor Department. But she was terminated from the Labor Department in March 2023 in relation to a misconduct complaint that was later referred to a law enforcement agency, the source said.

