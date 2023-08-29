16-year-old boy charged in weekend stabbing of teen boy at Holbrook fair, police say

A 16-year-old boy is facing charges of stabbing a 15-year-old boy at the Holbrook Chamber of Commerce Fair on Saturday, Suffolk police said.

The unidentified 16-year-old was charged with second-degree assault and criminal possession of a weapon in the stabbing that occurred about 10:30 p.m. Saturday at the fair, which was held at the Holbrook Country Club on Patchogue-Holbrook Road, police said.

Police said the 15-year-old victim was stabbed in the back and abdomen. He was taken by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital, where he was treated for his wounds and has been released, police said.

The 16-year-old was arrested at the scene. He was arraigned in juvenile court Sunday, police said. The nature of the dispute between the two teens was not clear, police said.