FBI warns consumers to be wary of holiday season scams

If it’s too good to be true, it probably is. That is the message FBI's New York office wants to remind consumers during the holiday season, when scammers are busy trying to steal money and personal information from consumers.

“The holidays are a busy time for shoppers, and unfortunately, for thieves,” James Smith, assistant director in charge of the FBI New York Field Office, said in a news release. “As scammers continue to perfect their skills, take time to conduct due diligence to thwart their efforts. Going directly to a reputable source is the safest way to verify the legitimacy of a transaction.”

The FBI Internet Crime Complaint Center said it received reports from about 12,000 victims last holiday season that suffered a total of nearly $800 million in losses to a variety of swindles.

For sellers, the FBI said to look out for buyers who are asking for the product to be shipped before payment has been received. A red flag is when the intended buyer uses two different names when communicating and later purchasing the product.

Thieves use various methods including offering enticing deals sent through phishing emails or advertisements where they promise brand-name items at a low price or offer gift cards as an incentive. Many of the scams lead to stolen or compromised identities, the FBI saidr.

The agency said consumers should steer clear of untrustworthy websites or ads offering items at “unrealistic discounts or with special coupons.”

Some of the most common scams include:

Social media shopping scams. Consumers should look out for social media posts and sites that offer vouchers for gift cards, some disguised as holiday promotions or contests. Some may be sent by what appears to be a close friend who shares a link. The scams often ask people to participate in a survey but are really designed to steal personal information.

The FBI advises consumers to “do your due diligence to check the legitimacy of the website before providing credit card or personal information.”

Work-from-home scams. Job seekers or those looking to make some extra cash for the holidays should watch out for sites and posts offering work that could be done from home. Scammers use the convenience of working from home to reel in potential victims. Consumers should carefully research the job posting, the company and its employees before moving forward.

Gift card scams. Individuals should keep an eye out if someone asks them to purchase gift cards for them through either a spoofed email, phone call, or text. The scammers often pose as a person in authority requesting the victim purchase multiple gift cards for either personal or business reasons.

Charity scams. During the holiday season, charity frauds increase. Scammers set up fake charities to profit from people who believe they are making donations to legitimate organizations. Solicitations often come through cold calls, email campaigns, crowdfunding platforms, or fake social media accounts and websites.

Some steps consumers can take to avoid the holiday fraud schemes include:

• Secure all your financial accounts with strong passphrases before shopping online. Use different passphrases for each account.

• Never give out your personal information — date of birth, home address, Social Security number, or bank account and credit card numbers — to anyone you don’t know. Be suspicious of any social media post or account asking for that type of information.

• Keep an eye out for online transactions that solely require wire transfers, virtual currency, or gift cards.

• When buying an item online, use a credit card dedicated solely for online purchases, then monitor the statement regularly. Never save payment information in online accounts and do not use public Wi-Fi when submitting credit card or payment information online.

• Check to see if a charity has a valid Taxpayer Identification Number and visit its website or call them directly before donating to the organization.

Last month, the Suffolk County Police Department released holiday shopping safety tips.

Those tips include:

• Use credit cards instead of cash when shopping in stores.

• Only purchase what you can carry comfortably.

• Park your vehicle in a well-lit area and have your keys ready when approaching your car.

• Schedule package deliveries for when you come home.

For shoppers who suspect they have been a victim of one of these crimes, the FBI encourages them to file a complaint at www.ic3.gov.