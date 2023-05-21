Long IslandCrime

Jennifer Bianco of Bay Shore killed in Holtsville hit-and-run, cops say

Suffolk County police at the scene Sunday in Holtsville where, authorities...

Suffolk County police at the scene Sunday in Holtsville where, authorities said, a woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver. Credit: James Carbone

By Lisa L. Colangelolisa.colangelo@newsday.com@lisalcolangelo

Suffolk County detectives were investigating a hit-and-run crash in Holtsville that claimed the life of a 42-year-old Bay Shore woman early Sunday morning.

Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about a body on the grass on North Ocean Avenue, north of Fish Road around 7:45 a.m. Police identified the victim as Jennifer Bianco, who was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear what time she was struck by the vehicle.

Suffolk County police Major Case detectives went to the scene along with Crime Scene and Crime Lab personnel.

Detectives were asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With James Carbone

Lisa L. Colangelo

Lisa joined Newsday as a staff writer in 2019. She previously worked at amNewYork, the New York Daily News and the Asbury Park Press covering politics, government and general assignment.

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoDON'T MISS THIS LIMITED-TIME OFFER1 5 months for only $1Save on Unlimited Digital Access
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME