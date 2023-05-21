Jennifer Bianco of Bay Shore killed in Holtsville hit-and-run, cops say

Suffolk County detectives were investigating a hit-and-run crash in Holtsville that claimed the life of a 42-year-old Bay Shore woman early Sunday morning.

Fifth Precinct officers responded to a 911 call about a body on the grass on North Ocean Avenue, north of Fish Road around 7:45 a.m. Police identified the victim as Jennifer Bianco, who was pronounced dead at the scene. It was not clear what time she was struck by the vehicle.

Suffolk County police Major Case detectives went to the scene along with Crime Scene and Crime Lab personnel.

Detectives were asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6553 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With James Carbone