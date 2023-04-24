Wyandanch man indicted in home invasion of Central Islip family, DA says

A Wyandanch man was indicted Monday in the home invasion robbery of a Central Islip family, including a teenager who was pistol-whipped and tied up while the home was robbed.

Suffolk County prosecutors said Beresford Hall, 44, was charged with zip-tying the family and stealing $6,000 in cash and jewelry during the April 8 robbery.

Authorities said he ambushed a man as he was opening the front door. Hall is accused of holding a gun to the man’s face and pushing him inside.

Prosecutors said Hall ordered a 19-year-old and a 16-year-old to lie face down while he zip-tied their hands behind their backs and hit the 16-year-old with a gun.

“Everyone has the right to feel safe within their own home, and this defendant is alleged to have violated that essential right,” Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney said in a statement. “This was a violent home invasion robbery."

Hall is accused of stealing cash, jewelry, a wallet and car keys. Prosecutors said he also threatened a 10-year-old and a 4-month-old baby.

The teens’ mother saw her boyfriend forced into the house at gunpoint through a doorbell camera on her phone and called 911.

The house was surrounded by police, prompting Hall to cut the zip-ties and the victims hands with a knife, allowing them to leave the house individually.

Hall eventually walked out of the house to police, but then ran away when police ordered him to put his hands behind his head. He was later captured using a Suffolk police K-9, prosecutors said.

Hall was indicted by the grand jury, charged with robbery, burglary, three counts of assault, three counts of unlawful imprisonment, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of resisting arrest.

Suffolk County Judge Richard Horowitz ordered Hall held on $500,000 cash bail or $1 million bond. He is scheduled to return to court May 18.

“Mr. Hall maintains his innocence and will vigorously challenge the evidence and various charges contained in the indictment through the normal procedures," his attorney Jeremy Scileppi said.

Hall was previously indicted in Onondaga County on robbery charges related to a series of robberies at an auto-parts store, two convenience stores and a gas stations in Syracuse.

Police found a loaded handgun during a search of his home. He was released on $200,000 bond on the pending charges.