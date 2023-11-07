Facebook Marketplace scam: Justin Campos collected deposits to rent home he didn't own, police say

Police said the victim thought she’d placed a deposit on a rental home.

Instead, Suffolk County police said, it was a scam.

Now, a Rocky Point man has been arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after police said he used aliases to post a property for rent on Facebook Marketplace, then took thousands as a deposit for the home — a home, police said, he never owned.

Police said Justin Campos, 22, posted the property on Applegate Drive in Mastic for rent on the social media marketplace site, then collected a $2,300 deposit made in two payments through the payment platform Zelle.

But when the victim saw the property still listed she became suspicious — and, asked a friend to call to see if the rental was still available.

Police said Campos said he was still taking deposits.

The victim then confronted Campos outside the home — and called police. Police said investigators then contacted the actual homeowner, who told them the property was not available to rent.

Police arrested Campos at the property at 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Campos, who police said also went by Campos Bracato and Justin Campos-Brocato, faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 27. It was not clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police are asking anyone who believes they also might have been scammed by Campos to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752. All calls will remain confidential.