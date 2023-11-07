Long IslandCrime

Facebook Marketplace scam: Justin Campos collected deposits to rent home he didn't own, police say

By John Valentijohn.valenti@newsday.com

Police said the victim thought she’d placed a deposit on a rental home.

Instead, Suffolk County police said, it was a scam.

Now, a Rocky Point man has been arrested and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny after police said he used aliases to post a property for rent on Facebook Marketplace, then took thousands as a deposit for the home — a home, police said, he never owned.

Police said Justin Campos, 22, posted the property on Applegate Drive in Mastic for rent on the social media marketplace site, then collected a $2,300 deposit made in two payments through the payment platform Zelle.

But when the victim saw the property still listed she became suspicious — and, asked a friend to call to see if the rental was still available.

Police said Campos said he was still taking deposits.

The victim then confronted Campos outside the home — and called police. Police said investigators then contacted the actual homeowner, who told them the property was not available to rent.

Police arrested Campos at the property at 10:45 p.m. Monday.

Campos, who police said also went by Campos Bracato and Justin Campos-Brocato, faces arraignment in First District Court in Central Islip on Nov. 27. It was not clear if he is represented by counsel.

Police are asking anyone who believes they also might have been scammed by Campos to contact Seventh Squad detectives at 631-852-8752. All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rental fraud scam … Islip to revitalize Vietnam War Memorial … Next generation of musicians Credit: Newsday

LIers head to the voting polls ... Rental fraud scam ... Swastikas found in Commack HS ... Knicks City Dancer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

newsday-tv-logoStreaming Now
Rental fraud scam … Islip to revitalize Vietnam War Memorial … Next generation of musicians Credit: Newsday

LIers head to the voting polls ... Rental fraud scam ... Swastikas found in Commack HS ... Knicks City Dancer

Get more on these and other NewsdayTV stories

Latest videos

Didn't find what you were looking for?
Newsday LogoYour Island. Your Community. Your News.Digital AccessOnly 25¢for 5 months
ACT NOWSALE ENDS SOON | CANCEL ANYTIME