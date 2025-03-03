3 men charged with murder of Condido Guadalupe Saravia Devenites at homeless encampment in Central Islip

Three men have been arrested in connection with the stabbing and strangulation death of a man whose body was found at a homeless encampment in Central Islip Feb. 18, court records show.

Julio Beltran, 39, and Brayan Heredia Escobar, 19, both of whom are homeless, and Jhon Lopez Campo, 18, of Central Islip, were each charged with first-degree murder in the Feb. 17 killing of 39-year-old Condido Guadalupe Saravia Devenites, according to criminal complaints filed in the case.

Investigators said in the court papers that the three men allegedly stabbed, beat and strangled with ligatures Saravia Devenites in a wooded lot on the south side of Suffolk Avenue at about 10:30 p.m. the night before his body was found.

Spokespersons with the Suffolk County Police Department and District Attorney’s Offices declined to comment on the case with a grand jury indictment pending.

Beltran was arrested Feb. 20 followed by Lopez Campo a day later and Heredia Escobar on Saturday, charging documents show. All three were remanded to the Suffolk County Jail following their arraignments in First District Court in Central Islip, according to court records.

"There was blood inside the enclosure, evidence that it was a murder," Det. Lt. Kevin Beyrer, commanding officer of the Suffolk Homicide Squad told reporters Feb. 18, adding that the enclosure was "very small" and about the size of a one- or two-person tent.

Detectives and crime scene technicians could be seen that afternoon in the woods between Carleton Avenue and Church Street. The detectives were examining an area containing discarded bags and blankets. Suffolk police set up a command post near the scene, which was marked by yellow crime scene tape. Saravia Devenites was not immediately identified, Beyrer said at the time.

Kathryn Fernandez, of Uniondale, a lawyer appointed to represent Beltran, declined to comment on the case. Lopez Campo’s court-appointed attorney, Christopher Gioe, of Hauppauge, could not be immediately reached for comment. Attorney information for Heredia Escobar was not immediately available.