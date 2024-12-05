Long IslandCrime

Anderson Ramirez, of Central Islip, and Alex R. DeLarosa, of Bay Shore, charged in September homicide

Nassau police have charged two men in connection with the September homicide of a man found dead from a gunshot wound in Wantagh.

Anderson Ramirez, 34, of Central Islip, and Alex R. DeLarosa, 27, of Bay Shore, were each charged on Wednesday with second-degree murder and second-degree robbery in the death of 32-year-old Yinauri Taveras.

On Sept. 11 around 12:13 a.m., police responded to a call on Wayside Lane and found the body on the side of the road.

Taveras was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Taveras, originally from Amityville, had been recently splitting his time between Puerto Rico and Westbury.

Ramirez and DeLarosa will be arraigned on Thursday at First District Court in Hempstead.

