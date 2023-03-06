Human remains found at Smith Point County Park beach, cops say

Human remains were discovered Monday on a beach at Smith Point County Park in Shirley when a woman came upon a bone in the sand, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

"Smith Point County Park employees called 911 at 1:35 p.m. after a woman reported to them she had located what appeared to be a human bone. Police responded and located the bone in the sand," the release said.

The identity of the woman who made the discovery was not included in the release.

The cause of death and the person's identity are pending an autopsy, according to the release.

The department's press office said in an email that the county medical examiner’s office identified the remains as human. Other questions — such as ones about the extent of the remains, how long the remains had been in place and other topics — were not answered.