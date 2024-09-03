Body found in Huntington on Nassau Road, police say

A body was found just before noon Tuesday on Nassau Road in Huntington, Suffolk County police said.

A portion of the road, between Tuthill Street and Woodhull Road South, remained closed into Tuesday evening, with a large police presence on the scene, including more than a dozen official vehicles and crime laboratory personnel.

Officials with the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office were also at the scene.

Additional information about the body, including identity, gender, the condition, or who made the discovery, was not immediately available.

The crime scene is located in a section of trees and brush on Nassau Road just off New York Avenue in Huntington. Investigators could be seen going in an out of a nearby apartment complex where Nassau and Woodhull roads meet. The M.A. Connell Funeral Home and a pizza shop are directly across the street.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Students leaving school for the day walked past the blocked-off area. A school bus stopped on Woodhull Road near yellow crime scene tape and a couple of students filed out to waiting adults.

In a message sent to the school community Tuesday, Beth McCoy, Huntington schools superintendent, said because of the road closures, "our afternoon transportation was a delayed a bit more than usual."

"We have been in communication with our local police who have assured us that this police activity poses no danger to our students or our school district."

Just after 7:30 p.m., officials wheeled a white sheet-covered gurney out of the shrouded, wooded area and to a medical examination vehicle.