Huntington Holiday Spectacular stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with assault
A Huntington teen has been charged with stabbing another teen on Wall Street during the village's holiday spectacular on Saturday, according to Suffolk County police.
The 15-year-old male stabbed his 14-year-old male acquaintance at around 9:30 p.m., leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The suspect was charged with assault in the second degree and arraigned at family court.
The Town of Huntington did not immediately comment on the incident.
