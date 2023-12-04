Long IslandCrime

Huntington Holiday Spectacular stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with assault

By John Asburyjohn.asbury@newsday.comJohnAsbury

A Huntington teen has been charged with stabbing another teen on Wall Street during the village's holiday spectacular on Saturday, according to Suffolk County police.

The 15-year-old male stabbed his 14-year-old male acquaintance at around 9:30 p.m., leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was charged with assault in the second degree and arraigned at family court.

The Town of Huntington did not immediately comment on the incident.

John Asbury is a breaking news and general assignment reporter. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously worked at The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, California.

