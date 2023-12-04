Huntington Holiday Spectacular stabbing: Boy, 15, charged with assault

A Huntington teen has been charged with stabbing another teen on Wall Street during the village's holiday spectacular on Saturday, according to Suffolk County police.

The 15-year-old male stabbed his 14-year-old male acquaintance at around 9:30 p.m., leaving the victim with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The suspect was charged with assault in the second degree and arraigned at family court.

The Town of Huntington did not immediately comment on the incident.