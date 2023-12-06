Suffolk cops searching for men who assaulted pair in Huntington Station

Suffolk County police are looking for a group of assailants who attacked and seriously injured two men walking in Huntington Station.

Police said the victims, ages 30 and 37, were attacked by the group of men just before midnight Monday on New York Avenue at Pulaski Road. The two men were able to walk away from the scene.

Police did not provide additional details about the men suspected in the assaults, including how many there were in the group. The 37-year-old victim was found nearby and taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The second victim was found by a passerby, several hours later and a few blocks away, at New York Avenue and East 12th Street, police said. He was also taken to a hospital for treatment of serious injuries, according to police.

Police are asking anyone with information to call second Squad detectives at 631-854-8252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.