ICC Mortgage former official sent himself client data, cops say

A Merrick man fired as a mortgage company supervisor was arrested Wednesday and charged with sending borrowers’ data to his personal email account, Nassau County police said.

Juan Munoz, 33, of James Street, is expected to be arraigned Thursday on a charge of criminal possession of computer material, a felony.

While he was a supervisor of loan officers at Westbury-based ICC Mortgage, he forwarded to himself customer information that belonged to the company, including addresses and loan numbers, police said.

The company fired Munoz on March 11 and he was arrested Wednesday, police said. The company’s website listed him as part of senior management.

Company executives could not be reached late Wednesday night, but the business website said it safeguards clients’ information: “We maintain physical, electronic, and procedural safeguards that comply with federal standards to guard your nonpublic personal information.”

A police spokesman said he did not have details on why Munoz took the data and how many clients were affected.

Police could not say Wednesday night whether Munoz planned to steal identities or to solicit former clients as potential borrowers.