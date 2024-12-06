Giampiero Cali, of Farmingville, pleads guilty to illegal dumping in Yaphank, DA says

A Farmingville truck driver pleaded guilty Thursday to illegal dumping charges after he admitted to dumping hazardous construction materials at a Yaphank landscaping company.

Giampiero Cali, 48, of Farmingville, who was a principal at Truck Tec Material Corporation, was sentenced to 840 hours of “environmentally focused” community service and five years probation.

If Cali does not complete his community service within six months, he could face six months in jail and could be ordered to pay $50,000 in fines.

His attorney could not be reached for comment Friday.

The illegal dumping charges stemmed from demolition materials from a Brooklyn construction site that were dumped April 12 at CMM Landscape Supply in Yaphank, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors said the illegal dumping “was compounded by his effort to defraud CMM staff that his payload consisted of ‘clean fill’ ” of uncontaminated soil.

“Suffolk is no one’s dump site,” Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said. “This is our home. I will continue to devote substantial resources to ensure we have the purest land, air, and water, not only for our enjoyment, but for our health and safety.”

Officials with CMM Landscape could not be reached for comment Friday.

Cali pleaded guilty to two counts of felony endangering the public health and safety and the environment, five counts of felony falsifying business records and two misdemeanor charging of disposing hazardous and solid waste.

His company was also fined $15,000 and his dump truck was forfeited to Suffolk County under a state law that allows asset forfeiture for property committed during felony environmental crimes.

Prosecutors said Cali’s corporation had made a separate plea two days before the illegal dumping when it was directed to dump its materials at Posillico Materials, a state authorized facility in Holtsville able to accept certain dumped materials.

Cali first told another truck employee in February to pick up the demolition materials in Brooklyn using a commercial dump truck and dump the materials at a residential site in Medford, according to the district attorney’s office.

Prosecutors said the employee told Cali that the materials were not “clean fill,” to which, the employee said, Cali told him to conceal the materials in small pieces to disguise the demolition materials.

The truck was flagged by the New York City Business Integrity Commission as it left Brooklyn, who notified detectives with the Suffolk County District Attorney’s BEAST team, or Biological, Environmental, and Animal Safety Team, about possible illegal dumping. The truck was then intercepted just as it was about to dump the illegal materials in Medford, prosecutors said.

The dump truck was impounded and a lab test of the materials found cobalt in the illegal payload, resulting in the company’s $15,000 fine. After the company arranged to dump the hazardous materials at Posillico, prosecutors said Cali instead dumped the materials at CMM in Yaphank.

Investigators said Cali also falsified paperwork and attempted to pass off a separate dump load as the original contaminated materials, which was discovered by a comparative analysis.

“It was finally compounded by his effort to conceal his unlawful disposal at CMM by creating a 'substitute' payload, which he attempted, but failed, to pass off as the original payload to both environmental crime investigators and Posillico,” prosecutors said.