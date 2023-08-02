Illegal Joker Poker machines seized from South Shore deli, fish market by Nassau police

Ten illegal video poker machines were seized Monday from South Shore businesses by Nassau County police who arrested two employees, authorities said.

Responding to community complaints, Nassau First Precinct officers conducted a pair of investigations on July 31 targeting illegal gambling devices being used in local businesses.

Police seized five Joker Poker machines, a popular video lottery terminal game, and cash from El Retumbo Deli on Front Street in Uniondale, and arrested Sandra Reyes, 44, of Fourth Street in Brentwood.

Authorities also targeted Nassau Fish Market on Nassau Road in Roosevelt where they seized five Joker Poker machines and cash while arresting Rafael Osorio, 26, of North Columbus Avenue in Freeport.

Reyes and Osorio were charged with govern licensee: on premise disorderly/gambling and issued desk appearance tickets. They are due back in court on Aug. 9 at First District Court in Hempstead.

This is the fifth raid to result in the seizure of illegal gambling devices in Nassau County this year, police said.

Last month, Nassau police seized a total of eight illegal gambling machines and arrested three employees from JCA Express Deli and La Frontera Deli and Mini Market, both in Westbury, and from Union Deli in New Cassel.

On May 16, four machines were seized from SSS Smoke Shop in Westbury and one individual was arrested, police said.

Four days earlier, 11 machines total were seized and two men were arrested at Port Café in Garden City Park and Madeira Sports Café in Mineola, police said.

And on April 18, two machines were seized from AAC Convenience Store in Mineola and a store manager was arrested, police said.