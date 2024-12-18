Ingrid Lewis-Martin, former top aide to NYC Mayor Eric Adams, expected in court to face corruption charges, sources say

Eric Adams’ closest confidant for more than four decades is expected in court on Thursday to face corruption charges, two people familiar with the matter told The Associated Press, months after the mayor was himself indicted amid multiple investigations into his circle.

The confidant, Ingrid Lewis-Martin, resigned her post as chief mayoral adviser on Sunday. Her arraignment is expected on Thursday afternoon in Manhattan Criminal Court, the people familiar with the matter said. They were not authorized to speak publicly about the case and spoke with The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity.

Earlier in the week, Lewis-Martin and her lawyer, Arthur Aidala, had predicted an indictment was imminent.

“I’m being falsely accused of something — I don’t know exactly what it is — but I know that I was told that it’s something that’s illegal, and I have never done anything illegal in my capacity in government,” Lewis-Martin said at a news conference on Monday.

The specific charges against Lewis-Martin were not publicly announced. The case involves a $100,000 loan that two businessmen gave her son to buy a Porsche, after she helped straighten out a dispute the men were having with the city's Department of Buildings over a hotel, according to The New York Times. The son, Glenn Martin II, along with the businessmen, are expected to surrender on Thursday, The Times reported.

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg and the commissioner of the city's watchdog Department of Investigation, Jocelyn Strauber, have scheduled a news conference for Thursday afternoon. The topic was not announced.

Until earlier this week, Lewis-Martin, 63, was the most powerful person at New York City Hall, the last one in the room with Adams. At once a devout Christian who nevertheless cursed out and steamrolled opponents, Lewis-Marin’s policy portfolio covered any area she chose: transportation, public safety, the migrant crisis. She canceled policies she didn’t like, shutting down initiatives at the last minute that staff had spent years developing.

“I’m not Michelle Obama,” she once said. “When they go low? We drill for oil. I’ll meet you down in the subbasement.”

Her history with Adams dates back to the 1980s: her husband attended the police academy with Adams, a former transit cop. She was Adams’ top aide when he was a state senator and Brooklyn borough president.

News that Lewis-Martin was being eyed by criminal investigators came in September, the same day Adams was arraigned on charges that he traded municipal favors and illicit campaign contributions for luxury travel.

Upon her return from a vacation to Japan, she was confronted at Kennedy Airport by investigators who seized her cellphone, after which she was told that her home was being searched. She also was subpoenaed to testify before a grand jury. Later that afternoon, she was a guest on the talk radio show of her criminal defense lawyer,Aidala, and acknowledged: “We are imperfect, but we’re not thieves. And I do believe that in the end, that the New York City public will see that we have not done anything illegal to the magnitude or scale that requires the federal government and the DA office to investigate us.” she said.

At the news conference Monday, she was adamant she has done nothing wrong.

“During my tenure I have never taken gifts, money, anything. I have not made any arrangements in advance to take any gifts or money or to have any gifts or money given to a family member or friend in order for me to do my job,” she said.

Hours later, at City Hall, Adams said he had prayed with his “sister,” who is “admired and loved by so many New Yorkers.”

“I lifted her up in prayer. She's not only has been constantly by my side throughout this entire journey. She's not only a friend, but she's my sister, and I love her so much. And I just really ask God to give her strength in the days to come,” Adams said.