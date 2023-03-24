Cops: Suspect sought for 2 Inwood building fires

Nassau County Police are searching for an individual who twice set fire to a building in Inwood.

On Feb. 26 at 3:35 a.m., an unidentified suspect, wearing all black clothing and carrying a red bag, walked up to the side of the Reliance Customers Brokerage building on West End Avenue, took out a container and emptied an unknown liquid onto the building and ignited it, according to detectives with the department's Arson/Bomb Squad.

The suspect fled on foot heading southbound on West End Avenue, police said.

The fire extinguished on its own a short time later, causing only minor damage to the outside of the building, authorities said.

The suspect returned to the same location on March 2 and reset the fire, causing the building to be completely engulfed in flames, police said. The Inwood Fire Department responded to the scene and extinguished the blaze, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

There were no injuries reported from either fire.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the two fires to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.