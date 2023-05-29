Woman killed, boyfriend injured in crash on LIE in Islandia, police say

A Medford woman was killed and her boyfriend seriously injured in a single-vehicle crash on the LIE in Islandia early Monday, according to Suffolk County police.

Erika Figueroa, 26, was driving a 2010 Ford Edge eastbound on the between Exits 58 and exit 59 when the vehicle left the roadway at about 2:40 a.m., police said. Juan Reyes, also of Medford, was in the front passenger seat, police said. The Ford struck the center median, spun around and struck the right guardrail.

Figueroa was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Reyes, 34, was taken to Stony Brook for treatment of serious injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check. Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Fourth Squad at 631-854-8452.