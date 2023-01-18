Cats seized from Islip home were living in 'hoarding conditions,' Suffolk police say

A father and son were arrested Tuesday evening after Suffolk County police said Third Precinct Crime Section officers found more than two dozen cats living in "hoarding conditions" with "sparse food and no water" at a home in Islip.

Police said Gary Verga, 72, and Daniel Verga, 39, were arrested at the home on Lake Street at 7:20 p.m. Each were charged with 10 counts of failing to provide proper sustenance to an animal and 10 counts of failing to provide proper food and drink to an impounded animal under Agriculture and Markets Law.

Both were issued desk appearance tickets returnable Thursday to First District Court in Central Islip. It was not immediately clear if either man was represented by counsel.

Five cages and two containers holding a total of 26 cats were found at an Islip home, police said. Credit: SCPD

Police said officers were sent to the home in response to complaints alleging animal cruelty and found "several loose cats outside the residence," as well "a strong ammonia odor" coming from inside the home. Upon entering the house, police said investigators, including officers from the Suffolk County District Attorney's Biological Environmental Animal Safety Team (BEAST), the Islip Town Fire Marshal, the Islip Town Building Inspector, the Islip Town HAZMAT Team and the Islip Fire Department, seized five cages and two containers holding a total of 26 cats.

The cats were brought to the Islip Animal Shelter for evaluation, police said.

The conditions of those cats were not immediately known Wednesday.