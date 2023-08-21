Brentwood man indicted in fatal stabbing of wife, daughter, DA says

A Brentwood man accused of fatally stabbing his wife and toddler daughter at their home earlier this summer has been indicted on murder charges, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office said Monday.

Zanoor Jaffari, 31, of Brentwood, was ordered held without bail Monday by Judge Anthony S. Senft on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of second-degree murder in the killings of his 33-year-old wife Misbah Batool and their two-year-old daughter Aiza. He pleaded not guilty.

“As alleged, this defendant senselessly took the life of his wife and defenseless two-year-old daughter, leaving both their family and the community devastated,” said Suffolk County District Attorney Tierney. “Deadly domestic violence typically does not just happen overnight. It escalates over time, and, as seen here, can become lethal. I urge anyone who is a victim of or witnesses domestic violence, to please contact the Suffolk County Police Department or the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office and help us prevent tragedies like this one.”

Jaffari’s Mineola-based attorney Lawrence Carrà denied his client had been violent toward his wife previously.

“It’s a tragic case for the family,” said Carrà, who said his client did not seek bail.

“We strongly believe there’s been no evidence of domestic violence between the couple,” said Carrà. “We believe there was a harmonious relationship.”

Police were called to the Jaffari family home on the afternoon of July 30, 2023, and found Jaffari’s wife and daughter unconscious and bleeding from multiple stab wounds, prosecutors said. Police allegedly saw Jaffari with blood on his clothes, and recovered a knife which is alleged to be the murder weapon, prosecutors said.

The victims were taken to South Shore University Hospital where they were pronounced dead. Jaffari was arrested.

The couple's 5-year-old son was found by police in the house uninjured, police said.

Carrà also denied initial claims from police that his client “was having a medical emergency, which exhibited signs of a possible overdose.” Carrà said the district attorney’s office ordered a toxicology report to determine whether Jaffari was under the influence of any substances at the time of the killings, but he has not received the results. He added, however, that his client does not drink or take drugs due to his Muslim faith.

Jaffari’s case is scheduled to be back in court on October 5.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Frank Schroeder of the Homicide Bureau, with investigative assistance from Detective Joseph Russo of the Suffolk County Police Department’s Homicide Squad.