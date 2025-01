Jairo Saenz, a top deputy in MS-13 on Long Island pleaded guilty in connection with seven murders, including the 2016 Brentwood killings of teens Nisa Mickens and Kayla Cuevas. NewsdayTV's Virginia Huie reports. Credit: Newsday/Kendall Rodriguez; File Footage; Photo Credit: Newsday / Howard Schnapp; Government Exhibit, Johnson Family, Mickens Family, SCPD