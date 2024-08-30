Nashawn Legros, of Wyandanch, indicted in shooting at Jake's 58 Casino

A Wyandanch man was arrested and indicted on attempted murder and other charges for allegedly shooting another man twice at the parking lot of Jake’s 58 Casino in Islandia in May, authorities said Friday.

Nashawn Legros, 24, allegedly shot the 38-year-old man, also from Wyandanch, near the front of the casino on May 31, a Friday night. The victim, who was seriously injured with gunshots to the chest and stomach, made it inside the casino, where he collapsed and received emergency care from casino staff and patrons.

He was then taken to a hospital for emergency surgery. He survived but suffered serious injuries, Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement.

Legros was arrested Thursday in Riverhead with the assistance of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Suffolk County Police Department’s Narcotics Section.

“This defendant’s alleged crimes not only threatened the victim’s life, but also the lives of everyone else in the casino parking lot at the time, Tierney said. "That is unacceptable.”

Authorities have said they believe the shooting was targeted but have not provided additional information.

Legros was arraigned Friday before Supreme Court Justice Richard Ambro on several charges: one count of second-degree attempted murder, one count of first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of first-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle.

Ambro ordered Legros held on $1 million cash, $2 million bond or $10 million partially secured bond.

According to the indictment, Legros was sitting in a vehicle in the casino parking lot about 10:16 p.m. when he saw the victim walking toward the casino entrance. Legros allegedly got out of the vehicle, quickly approached the victim and shot him.

Legros then immediately re-entered the vehicle and fled. Within hours of the shooting, he allegedly discarded the vehicle in Central Islip. He was “not authorized to use the vehicle,” Tierney said, without providing details.

Legros is due back in court on Sept. 6. He is being represented by the Legal Aid Society, which generally does not comment on cases.