Man shot twice, seriously wounded in Jake's 58 parking lot; shooter took off

A 38-year-old man was shot and seriously wounded in the parking lot of Jake’s 58 Casino and Hotel on Friday night, Suffolk County police said.

Police said the victim, from Wyandanch, was approached and shot twice around 10 p.m. in the lot located at 3635 Express Drive North in Islandia. Authorities said they believe the shooting was targeted but did not provide additional information.

The shooter took off while the victim went into the casino and 911 was called, police said in a statement.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment and police Saturday night said his condition was unchanged.

Phil Boyle, president and CEO of Suffolk Regional Off Track Betting, which owns the casino, said the incident remained under investigation.

“We want to thank the Suffolk County Police Department and our Jake’s security detail for their rapid response and assure our customers that no patrons in the casino were placed in danger,” Boyle said in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Fourth Squad detectives at 631-854-8451 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

With Joseph Ostapiuk