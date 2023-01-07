James Ayers of Flanders found shot in head in Riverhead

A 47-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the head Friday night in Riverhead in an incident that remains under investigation, police said.

In response to a 911 call, Riverhead Town Police found the wounded man, James Ayers of Flanders, outside a house on East Main Street near Howell Avenue at 6:14 p.m. and rendered aid before he was taken to a local hospital, police said.

The 911 call included a report of two possible suspects fleeing the area in an unknown direction, police said.

"The hospital that is treating Ayers has requested anonymity due to the possibility of further violence," police said in a release.

Police are continuing to process the crime scene and ask anyone with information to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential.