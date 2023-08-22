Former Suffolk Chief of Police James Burke charged with sexual misconduct, officials say

Suffolk County park rangers arrested James Burke, the former police chief who served federal prison time in a corruption scandal, in Farmingville Tuesday morning on various sexual misconduct charges, a county official confirmed to Newsday.

"At approximately 10:15 a.m. at Suffolk County Vietnam Veterans Memorial Park the Suffolk County Park Ranger’s Targeted Response Unit (TRU) arrested James Burke," Suffolk County spokeswoman Marykate Guilfoyle said in a statement. "At this time, he is charged with offering a sex act, public lewdness, indecent exposure, and criminal solicitation, with additional potential charges pending."

Suffolk District Attorney Ray Tierney confirmed Burke was in custody and told Newsday his office is awaiting the charging documents. It was unclear when Burke, 58, would be arraigned, and whether he has an attorney.

Burke was released from a federal prison in November 2018 after serving most of his 46-month sentence for beating a handcuffed man who had stolen a duffel bag from his vehicle and then orchestrating a cover-up of the assault.

Burke, who was Suffolk’s highest-ranking uniformed officer for four years, was arrested in December 2015 after he was indicted on charges of obstruction of justice and violating the civil rights of Christopher Loeb, then 26, of Smithtown, and then orchestrating a departmental cover-up of the crime. Deemed by a federal judge as a danger to the community, Burke was denied bail and remained in federal custody.

In February 2016, he pleaded guilty and the late U.S. District Court Judge Leonard Wexler sentenced Burke to 46 months in prison and 3 years of supervised release on Nov. 2, 2016.

Burke was investigated in prison in 2017 after oxycodone was found in his housing area of the low-security federal prison in Allenwood, Pennsylvania where Burke served the majority of his sentence, sources told Newsday then. His attorney said at the time he would be “vindicated.” The result of that investigation was not disclosed by federal officials.

Suffolk police arrested Loeb, a heroin addict at the time, on Dec. 14, 2012, after he was suspected of stealing a duffel bag containing a gun belt, ammunition, sex toys and pornography from Burke’s unmarked police SUV in front of the chief's St. James home. According to prosecutors, Burke beat Loeb inside the Fourth Precinct in Hauppauge.

Burke acted “as a dictator” as he sought to cover up his crime, a conspiracy that impacted the entire police department, Wexler said when he sentenced Burke.

Federal prosecutors said in a presentencing memorandum that Burke’s cover-up scheme included “the recruiting of high-ranking officials from other county agencies to assist him in the obstruction and to give teeth to his threats.”

“SCPD members who witnessed the assault came under direct and extreme pressure from the defendants and others to conceal it,” prosecutors said.

Former Suffolk County District Attorney Thomas Spota and top aide Christopher McPartland were later convicted of charges including conspiracy, witness tampering and obstruction in connection with the federal investigation of Burke. They are currently serving five-year prison sentences.

Newsday has reported that Burke collects an annual pension of $145,485, according to state records.

With Candice Ferrette and Vera Chinese

Check back for updates on this developing story.