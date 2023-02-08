Nassau drug dealer convicted of selling heroin that led to 2018 overdose death

A Nassau County drug dealer was convicted Tuesday of distributing the heroin that caused the 2018 overdose death of a fellow drug addict he met at a rehab in Mineola, according to the U.S. attorney's office.

The dealer, James Tunstall, 48, of Freeport and Westbury, now faces up to life imprisonment, following Tuesday’s jury verdict finding him responsible for the Oct. 29, 2018 death of 24-year-old Sergio Niko Alvarez of Jericho, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney’s office for the Eastern District of New York, which covers Long Island.

Tunstall’s trial, which lasted five days, was held before U.S. District Judge Joan Azrack at the federal courthouse in Central Islip.

Tunstall — the father of four adult daughters and a son, according to his attorney — had already pleaded guilty in July 2021 to his role in a conspiracy to distribute cocaine and heroin and had been sentenced in December 2022 to 20 years in prison.

Defense attorney Peter Brill of Hauppauge, who was appointed by the court, declined to comment Tuesday evening.

In opening arguments, Brill had argued that there couldn’t have been enough heroin to kill Alvarez because a third addict also in rehab — Tunstall’s co-defendant, Jay Tenem of Syosset, who acted as Tunstall’s deliveryman of sorts — “broke off a piece” of the drugs for himself, and so given the limited amount of drugs alleged to have been sold, there would be an insufficient amount left over.

The government saw it differently.

“Tenem collected the victim’s payment for the heroin, and brought the cash back to Tunstall. The victim was found dead of heroin intoxication the next morning in his bedroom, by his mother. The evidence included text messages between the defendant and the victim, and between Tenem and the victim,” the U.S. attorney’s office wrote in the release.

In one of those exchanges, Tunstall negotiates prices for the drugs with the victim, and texted, “I don’t do this for fun,” the release said.

Tenem, who testified at Tunstall’s trial, pleaded guilty in February 2019 to distributing the heroin that caused Alvarez’s death and is awaiting sentencing.

Newsday reported last week that Tenem cooperated with government investigators since his arrest on the day of Alvarez’s death and served 34 months in the county jail before he pleaded guilty to both counts in the indictment against him and Tunstall. Tenem has said that he hopes that because of his cooperation and his ability to remain sober he will ultimately sentenced to jail time served.

Across the country, the number of so-called drug-induced homicide prosecutions has gone up, according to a 2017 report by the Drug Policy Alliance, which is against the practice and the nation's Drug War. Using media mentions as a gauge, the group found that in 2011, there were 363 news articles about such prosecutions. By 2016, the number had gone up to 1,178.