Long Island Crime

Jason Labbe of Medford pleads guilty to stealing catalytic converters, car

Stolen catalytic converters are displayed at Nassau County police headquarters in Mineola...

Stolen catalytic converters are displayed at Nassau County police headquarters in Mineola in January. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti

A 46-year-old Medford man has pleaded guilty to first-degree auto-stripping and related charges in connection to the thefts of catalytic converters and the theft of a car from a 7-Eleven parking lot in Medford, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said.

Appearing Wednesday before Acting Supreme Court Justice Steven A. Pilewski, Jason Labbe pleaded guilty to the auto-stripping count, as well as two counts of third-degree grand larceny.

He will be sentenced on Feb. 9 and is expected to receive a sentence of 3 to 6 years in prison.

According to court records, Labbe broke into the parking lot at Broken Arrow Industries in Calverton on Aug. 22, 2022, and stole the catalytic converters from three vehicles, then on Dec. 5, 2022, removed a catalytic converter from a work truck parked in front of a home in Shirley. On Dec. 20, 2022, authorities said Labbe stole a car parked at the Medford 7-Eleven.

In a statement Wednesday, Suffolk District Attorney Raymond A. Tierney said: “This defendant went on a crime spree, stealing multiple catalytic converters and a car from Suffolk County residents and businesses. . . . If you steal the property of others, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law.”

John Valenti

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

