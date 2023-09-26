Split verdict: Jennifer Nelson of Shirley acquitted of attempted murder for running over student she thought bullied her son, convicted of leaving accident scene

A Shirley mother accused of intentionally running over a William Floyd High School student she believed bullied her son was acquitted of attempted murder and assault charges Tuesday. Jennifer Nelson, 36, was convicted only on the lesser charge of leaving the scene of an accident with serious injuries. She had faced between 5 and 25 years in prison if convicted of the top charge. Nelson was accused of running over the 15-year-old two hours after she was captured on video threatening a group of teens who had stolen her son's designer footwear on Oct. 7. The video evidence played at trial showed Nelson holding a knife and telling the teens "Your life is ended" after her son contacted her about being assaulted outside a Dunkin' adjacent to the school. The jury deliberated for less than four hours Tuesday, requesting a readback of the testimony of one eyewitness to the crash and later asking Supreme Court Justice Timothy Mazzei to reread the assault and leaving-the-scene charges. Nelson could face up to 3 years in prison, but defense attorney Katherine Fernandez of Uniondale said they will seek probation for leaving the scene when she is sentenced Dec. 4. "I'm just happy I finally go to tell my son's story and I appreciate the jury for their decision," Nelson said. "I'm just happy with the outcome." Nelson said she and her son have been working to "stay positive" since the incident and her indictment in February. Fernandez said the judge could sentence Nelson to probation. "It's a nonviolent felony and given the fact that she has no criminal record, the judge in his discretion could sentence her to probation," Fernandez said. Following the verdict, Mazzei declined to set bail allowing Nelson to continue to remain free as she awaits sentencing. "We're super thankful that the jury listened to everything and they knew she had no violent intentions in this case," Fernandez said. A juror on the case, who asked to be identified only as Juror No. 4, said most of the discussion in the jury room was about whether or not to convict on the assault charge. The juror said he would have like to have heard testimony from more witnesses in the case and said the lack of video showing the crash itself made it difficult to convict Nelson of the most serious charges. Prosecutors did present cellphone and surveillance video of the attack on Nelson's son in addition to her confronting the teens afterward. A detective testified at trial that pole cameras that might have shown more of the incident were not working because of a cyberattack of county computers. "Leading up to it was filmed but it was the boiling point we missed," the juror said. The juror added that not enough jurors believed that testimony read back Tuesday, from an eye witness who said he saw the front of the vehicle strike Gamez, was enough to prove Nelson wanted to cause harm. Witnesses at trial said Nelson's Honda Passport sped through the parking lot of a bagel shop on Mastic Beach Road and struck 15-year-old Jonathan Gamez as he ran toward the store. Two passing motorists said they watched as Nelson drove over the teen and up onto a curb before backing up and pinning his body beneath her tires a second time. Nelson took the stand in her own defense Thursday, testifying that she heard a thud as someone ran into the side of her car. The person stood up and ran away, she said. Because the person did not appear to be hurt, she drove home, she told the jury. "I would have called the police if I knew I hit someone," said Nelson, who also told the jury it was never her attention to kill or hurt anyone. A Stony Brook University Hospital doctor said Gamez suffered a fractured pelvis, punctured lung and broken ribs. The teen said his right eye was damaged from striking the pavement, an injury he said has left him with blurred vision. Nelson's son testified at trial that he never got back his Adidas Ye Slides, popular footwear designed by the rapper formerly known as Kanye West and an AirPod taken from him the morning of the attack. He said he suffered a broken nose and concussion as he was punched and kicked by the group of five or six classmates who attacked him shortly after 7 a.m. Nelson said she was only trying to scare the teens when more than 30 minutes later she approached them, first with a bat, then the knife, and told them she had gone to prison before for trying to kill someone. She later testified that she has no criminal record. Nelson and her son reported the attack to school officials before returning to the area of the Dunkin' and the bagel shop around 9:30 a.m. After returning to the area, Nelson's boyfriend, Jerome Anderson, arrived at the scene in a separate vehicle and chased after one of the teens outside Dunkin' carrying what appeared to be a weapon. Gamez testified that he was running from Anderson, seeking safety at the bagel shop, when he was struck by Nelson's vehicle. Nelson said she drove away from the bagel shop parking lot because it was "chaos" and her son said he no longer wanted to eat there. Instead she brought him home, made him food and then returned to work, she said. Later that afternoon, Nelson drove to Valley Stream and traded in her vehicle for a newer model, requesting new license plates. Prosecutors alleged Nelson traded in her vehicle in an effort to conceal her crimes. She was arrested by Suffolk police the following afternoon.

