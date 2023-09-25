Jeramya Sloan of East Patchogue and Selden sentenced to 46 months in prison for gun trafficking, federal prosecutors say

A Suffolk County man has been sentenced to 46 months in prison on gun trafficking charges, including untraceable ghost guns, federal prosecutors said Monday.

Jeramya Sloan, 22, of East Patchogue and Selden, was sentenced by U. S. District Judge Joanna Seybert.

Sloan pleaded guilty last year for allegedly selling eight illegal firearms following his arrest on Nov. 9, 2021, when ammunition was recovered from his residence in Selden, prosecutors said.

An attorney for Sloan could not be reached for comment.

“This case reflects the efforts of this Office, together with our law enforcement partners, to reduce gun violence in our district," said U.S. Attorney Breon Peace of the Eastern District of New York. "We will arrest and prosecute those who traffic firearms and contribute to the proliferation of untraceable ghost guns, which threaten public safety. The recovery of each and every gun sold by Sloan potentially prevented death or serious injury.”

From approximately December 2019 through January 2021, Sloan sold eight firearms to someone he believed was a member of the Bloods street gang, at locations throughout Suffolk County, according to court filings and statements made during court proceedings.

Prosecutors said Sloan sold a .45 caliber Ruger P97DC semi-automatic pistol; a .22 caliber High Standard MFG Corp revolver; a .22 caliber Smith & Wesson M & P semi-automatic pistol; a .40 caliber Smith & Wesson SW40VE semi-automatic pistol, with an obliterated serial number; a 9-millimeter Polymer80 type semi-automatic pistol, bearing no make, model or serial number (also known as a “ghost gun”); a 9-millimeter FMK G2 semi-automatic pistol; a .45 caliber Polymer80 type semi-automatic pistol “ghost gun,” with a loaded magazine; and a 9-millimeter Polymer80 type semi-automatic pistol “ghost gun,” along with a Masterpiece Arms MAC 10 9-millimeter high-capacity magazine.

Prosecutors said the .45 caliber Ruger was traced to another buyer, who originally bought the firearm around March 2005 from a store in Columbia, South Carolina. The .22 caliber Smith & Wesson was traced to another buyer, who originally bought the firearm in approximately May 2012 from a store in upstate Oneonta, prosecutors said. The other firearms could not be traced.