Freeport man faces arson charge after fire burns vehicles, home's front door

Nassau County police said they arrested a Freeport man Tuesday and charged him with arson after he allegedly set fire to the front door of a Rockville Centre home and a pair of vehicles parked outside.

Just after 5 a.m. Tuesday, police said, a couple sleeping in the home on North Forest Avenue were awakened by a loud noise and looked out a second-floor bedroom window to see their 2018 Porsche and a 2014 Dodge engulfed in flames. The couple then came downstairs and saw the home's front door also on fire, according to police. No injuries were reported.

Police from Rockville Centre and Freeport said the man accused of starting the fires, John Courtien, 57, was apprehended in Freeport at the intersection of Guy Lombardo Avenue and Polk Street. Courtien was arrested and charged with three counts of third-degree arson and four counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. Police did not say whether he knew the residents of the home.

Courtien was being held overnight by police and is set to be arraigned on the charges Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

The Nassau police Arson Bomb Squad is investigating.