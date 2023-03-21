Jordan Solomon pleads guilty in DWI crash that killed motorcyclist on Jericho Turnpike in March 2022, DA says

A Jericho man was driving 100 mph with nearly three times the legal limit of alcohol in his system when he crashed into a motorcyclist in Jericho in March 2022, killing a father of four, Nassau County prosecutors said.

Jordan Solomon, 32, pleaded guilty Monday in Mineola to aggravated vehicular homicide in the death of Stanley Christopher Soobrian; along with second-degree assault and aggravated driving while intoxicated.

Solomon is expected to be sentenced to 6½ to 15 years in prison when he is sentenced by Acting Supreme Court Judge Caryn Fink on June 6.

“Stanley Christopher Soobrian was heading home to his family after a day of work when the defendant, drunk and driving more than twice the speed limit, crashed into the back of his motorcycle and killed him,” said Nassau District Attorney Anne Donnelly. “Solomon hit the motorcycle with such force that it lodged into the front of his vehicle."

A Mass card shows Stanley Christopher Soobrian, Jr., a motorcyclist who was killed in a DWI crash in Jericho on March 15, 2022. Credit: Howard Schnapp

Melvyn Roth, Solomon's Garden City-based defense attorney, said his client was "extremely remorseful. He's accepted responsibility for his actions and accepted the disposition that was agreed to by the district attorney and the court. He is prepared to face the consequences and to move on."

Solomon was driving his 2021 Kia K5 at a high rate of speed on Jericho Turnpike on March 15, 2022, about 11:45 p.m. when he crashed into the back of Soobrian’s motorcycle, prosecutors said.

The impact sent the victim into the defendant’s windshield, wedging the motorcycle into the front of Solomon’s vehicle, authorities said.

Soobrian, 29, was pronounced dead at the site of the crash.

Solomon had a blood alcohol content of .23 two hours after the crash, prosecutors said. The legal limit is .08%.

He was arrested a short distance from the scene by officers of the Nassau County Police Department.