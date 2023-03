A Bay Shore man was fatally shot in his driveway Thursday afternoon, Suffolk police said.

Jose Manuel Sosa, whose age was not given, was shot at approximately 4:50 p.m. outside a Walbridge Avenue home. He later died from his injuries at South Shore University Hospital, police said.

Anyone who can help detectives solve the case should call 631-852-6392 or call anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.