Joseph Zadroga hit, killed by SUV; Son's death led to 9/11 compensation

Joseph Zadroga, the father of an NYPD cop whose death from illness contracted at Ground Zero led to a massive compensation package for first responders and others sickened after the 9/11 attacks, was struck and killed Saturday night in the parking lot of a New Jersey Hospital where he had been visiting his wife, according to family members and the police.

Zadroga, 76, of Little Egg Harbor, New Jersey, had just left his wife's bedside at a hospital in Galloway Township to get Christmas presents from his 2015 Hyundai Tucson when he was hit in the parking lot by a 2021 Nissan SUV driven by James McNeal, 82, of Abescon, New Jersey, Galloway police said in a statement

"As McNeal was pulling into his parking space," the statement said, "he accelerated, struck the Hyundai, and then struck Zadroga, who was subsequently pinned underneath the Nissan.

Zadroga was eventually pulled from beneath the SUV and taken to the hospital's emergency room where he was pronounced dead, police said.

His son, James, who was 34 when he died in 2006, was the first NYPD detective whose death was linked to his work at Ground Zero after the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks. Legislation created in his name, the James Zadroga 9/11 Health and Compensation Act, was initially approved by Congress in 2010 and reauthorized for good in 2015, as well as the related, but separate 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, enshrined into law in 2019.

Zadroga's other son, Joseph, 56, said that Sunday would have been his father and mother's 57th wedding anniversary. His mother, Linda, has been hospitalized with circulatory problems and the family had been unable to celebrate a traditional Christmas, the younger Zadroga told Newsday in an interview.

Joseph Zadroga Jr. said before his father was hit, the two had gone down to the hospital's parking lot to retrieve Christmas gifts for an impromptu holiday celebration at his mother's bedside.

"She was expecting [Zadroga Sr.] to come back up," he said. " I came up instead."

Zadroga told his mother what had happened.

"She was in disbelief," Zadroga said.

Galloway Township police said an investigation is ongoing.

"I'm very angry," Zadroga said of his father's death. "I have extreme rage. This was a senseless accident."

John Feal, the leader of the Nesconset-based FealGood Foundation, which advocates for Ground Zero first responders, said of the elder Zadroga's death, in a text message: "the 9/11 community lost a giant. … we mourn with the Zadroga family during this difficult time."

With Matthew Chayes