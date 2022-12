On Thursday, 9 jurors and 3 alternates in the Michael Valva murder trial showed up at the Riverhead courthouse to watch as the ex-NYPD officer was sentenced to 25 years to life for the death of his then 8-year-old son Thomas. NewsdayTV's Shari Einhorn reports. Credit: Newsday/Howard Schnapp; File Footage; Photo Credit: Justyna Zubko-Valva