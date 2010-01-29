Jury: Kan. abortion doctor murder suspect guilty

Jurors have found a man accused of killing a Kansas abortion provider guilty.

It took the jury just 37 minutes Friday to reach the verdict in confessed killer Scott Roeder’s trial. It was to be read late Friday morning.

Roeder has said he shot Dr. George Tiller on May 31 to protect unborn children.

His lawyers on Thursday failed to make a case for a lesser

charge of voluntary manslaughter. The judge also refused to allow

the jury to consider a second-degree murder conviction.

If convicted of first-degree murder, the 51-year-old faces a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment with the possibility of parole after 25 years.









