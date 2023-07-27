Suffolk Police Det. Sgt. James Scimone, named in wrongful death lawsuit, testifies he was not interviewed by internal affairs

A Suffolk police officer named as a defendant in a wrongful-death lawsuit against the police testified on Thursday that the department’s Internal Affairs Bureau did not interview him before he was exonerated on charges of false arrest, excessive force and failure to perform duty in the 2008 death of a Bay Shore man following a traffic stop.

Det. Sgt. James Scimone said defiantly from the witness stand that he remains angry that he was verbally reprimanded for violating department rules and procedures for failing to take Kenny Lazo to a hospital after Scimone and other officers beat him with heavy flashlights during a traffic stop in Bay Shore on April 12, 2008.

Lazo died about 90 minutes after he was arrested on an entrance ramp to the Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore. The verbal warning was the only discipline Scimone faced after Lazo died in police custody, he said.

“No, I do not accept it,” Scimone said of the verbal reprimand from the witness stand at a trial that began Monday in Central Islip in federal court.

The trial stems from a lawsuit filed by Lazo's family, which seeks $55 million in damages and $100 million in punitive damages, in connection with this death.

The complaint names Scimone and four other officers as defendants and claims they fatally beat Lazo, who was 25 years old at the time of his death.

The civil suit, which also names Suffolk and the police department as defendants, alleges that the county’s top law-enforcement officials covered up the fatal beating. Suffolk police and prosecutors have said for years that the five officers named in the lawsuit as Lazo's assailants used necessary and justified force to subdue him.

In direct examination by the plaintiffs’ attorney, Fred Brewington, Scimoney said he was never questioned by Suffolk Internal Affairs Bureau investigators about allegations of false arrest, excessive force and failure to perform duty before he was exonerated on those charges.

“You never had to demonstrate how hard you hit Mr. Lazo with the flashlight?” Brewington asked Scimone. Scimone responded with a "no."

A grand jury decided not to charge any of the officers involved in Lazo’s death later in 2008. The lawsuit, filed in 2009, has taken years to go to trial for a variety of reasons. The case was transferred from judge to judge, and one delay was caused by the death of a judge. The COVID-19 pandemic put the case on pause for more than two years.

An autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined that Lazo died from cardiac arrest “following exertion associated with prolonged physical altercation with multiple blunt impacts.” It also concluded that obesity was a factor in Lazo's death.

An expert who reviewed the autopsy concluded that Lazo’s hands were cuffed behind his back and he was on his stomach for much of the incident, according to Brewington.