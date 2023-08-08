Detective investigating police custody death of Kenny Lazo failed to follow department rules, testimony at wrongful death trial shows

A Suffolk County homicide detective failed to follow department guidelines by allowing two police officers involved in the case of Kenny Lazo to be in the same room during an interrogation, according to testimony in a wrongful death case on Tuesday. Det. Patrick Portela testified that he permitted officer Joseph Link to be in the room during his questioning of officer William Judge because Link was a police union representative. Fred Brewington, an attorney for Lazo’s family members, who are suing Suffolk County in a multimillion-dollar wrongful death lawsuit, said Portela’s action was a direct violation of department guidelines to “identify, locate and separate” witnesses. When Brewington asked Portela which guideline he did not follow, Portela responded, “I didn’t separate them.” Portela was investigating whether a crime had been committed by officers in Lazo’s death after a stop for suspected drug dealing and traffic violations. No charges were ever filed. It was the latest salvo by Brewington in a trial now in its third week to try to poke holes in the police account of what happened on April 12, 2008, and undermine the credibility of their testimony and reports. He has contended that the police investigation into Lazo’s death was shoddy. An attorney for the county Marc Lindemann, has produced documents showing what he says illustrates the police conducted a thorough investigation. Lazo’s family is seeking $55 million in damages and $100 million in punitive damages in the lawsuit. The case presents an unusual inside look at alleged police brutality cases in Suffolk County because most get settled out of court before they reach the trial stage. Lazo was stopped by police on an entrance ramp to Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore after police say they witnessed a drug deal. Police say he fought back, tried to flee and grabbed for an officer’s gun. According to testimony, police hit him with a flashlight to subdue him. His family contends police should have taken him to the hospital immediately for treatment. Instead, they took him to the Third Precinct in Bay Shore, where he was later found unconscious in a cell. He was rushed to South Side Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined that Lazo died from cardiac arrest “following exertion associated with physical altercation with multiple blunt impacts.” It also concluded that obesity was a factor in Lazo’s death. Police contend there is no way they could have known Lazo was going to suffer cardiac arrest after he sustained what a former Suffolk medical examiner testified were superficial abrasions and bruises treatable with Band-Aids and bandages. During his direct examination of Portela, Lindemann showed a sworn statement from one witness who stated that she saw Lazo “walking slowly on his own power” into the precinct as two officers escorted him. Lesley Brewster, who was under arrest herself, also said in her statement that Lazo was moving his head “side to side … I thought this guy was crazy, the way he was moving.” She then described a chaotic scene where “a bunch” of officers were running through the precinct, presumably to the room where Lazo had become unconscious. The trial resumes Tuesday afternoon. Attorneys said they expect closing arguments to come as soon as Wednesday.

A Suffolk County homicide detective failed to follow department guidelines by allowing two police officers involved in the case of Kenny Lazo to be in the same room during an interrogation, according to testimony in a wrongful death case on Tuesday.

Det. Patrick Portela testified that he permitted officer Joseph Link to be in the room during his questioning of officer William Judge because Link was a police union representative.

Fred Brewington, an attorney for Lazo’s family members, who are suing Suffolk County in a multimillion-dollar wrongful death lawsuit, said Portela’s action was a direct violation of department guidelines to “identify, locate and separate” witnesses.

When Brewington asked Portela which guideline he did not follow, Portela responded, “I didn’t separate them.”

Portela was investigating whether a crime had been committed by officers in Lazo’s death after a stop for suspected drug dealing and traffic violations. No charges were ever filed.

Sign up for The Gilgo Case newsletter Follow the latest developments in the Gilgo Beach killings investigation. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

It was the latest salvo by Brewington in a trial now in its third week to try to poke holes in the police account of what happened on April 12, 2008, and undermine the credibility of their testimony and reports. He has contended that the police investigation into Lazo’s death was shoddy.

An attorney for the county Marc Lindemann, has produced documents showing what he says illustrates the police conducted a thorough investigation.

Lazo’s family is seeking $55 million in damages and $100 million in punitive damages in the lawsuit.

The case presents an unusual inside look at alleged police brutality cases in Suffolk County because most get settled out of court before they reach the trial stage.

Lazo was stopped by police on an entrance ramp to Southern State Parkway in Bay Shore after police say they witnessed a drug deal. Police say he fought back, tried to flee and grabbed for an officer’s gun. According to testimony, police hit him with a flashlight to subdue him.

His family contends police should have taken him to the hospital immediately for treatment. Instead, they took him to the Third Precinct in Bay Shore, where he was later found unconscious in a cell. He was rushed to South Side Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An autopsy conducted by the Suffolk County medical examiner determined that Lazo died from cardiac arrest “following exertion associated with physical altercation with multiple blunt impacts.” It also concluded that obesity was a factor in Lazo’s death.

Police contend there is no way they could have known Lazo was going to suffer cardiac arrest after he sustained what a former Suffolk medical examiner testified were superficial abrasions and bruises treatable with Band-Aids and bandages.

During his direct examination of Portela, Lindemann showed a sworn statement from one witness who stated that she saw Lazo “walking slowly on his own power” into the precinct as two officers escorted him.

Lesley Brewster, who was under arrest herself, also said in her statement that Lazo was moving his head “side to side … I thought this guy was crazy, the way he was moving.”

She then described a chaotic scene where “a bunch” of officers were running through the precinct, presumably to the room where Lazo had become unconscious.

The trial resumes Tuesday afternoon. Attorneys said they expect closing arguments to come as soon as Wednesday.