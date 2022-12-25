Huntington Station man sentenced to 13 years in prison for abducting girlfriend

A Huntington Station man was sentenced on Friday to 13 years in prison for abducting his girlfriend earlier this year and beating her with a cellphone charger when she tried to escape, the Suffolk District Attorney's Office said.

Kenyonne Fleurinay, 23, had pleaded guilty in September to second-degree attempted kidnapping before failing to voluntarily return to court to be sentenced.

“Not only did this defendant violently abduct a person that he should have cared for, but he was brazen enough to abscond from court and commit another felony while on the run,” Suffolk District Attorney Raymond Tierney said in a statement. “This defendant’s actions have earned him a significant sentence.”

In addition to his prison sentence, Acting Supreme Court Justice Karen Kerr sentenced Fleurinay to five years post release supervision.

Efforts to reach Richard Stafford, Fleurinay’s Bohemia-based defense attorney, were not immediately successful.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Fleurinay abducted the woman, who was not identified by prosecutors, on March 6 from America’s Best Value Inn in Smithtown after an argument, and then drove her against her will to Brooklyn, officials said.

The victim twice attempted to flee from Fleurinay’s vehicle at a Melville gas station but he twice threw her back into the car, according to surveillance video of the incident, authorities said. While driving to Brooklyn, Fleurinay repeatedly hit the woman with a phone charger, prosecutors said.

During the abduction, the victim’s mother contacted Fleurinay, pleading with him to return her daughter, authorities said.

The woman’s family eventually convinced him to return to Suffolk. A patrol officer stopped his car shortly before 3 a.m. on Middle Island Road in Medford and Fleurinay surrendered without incident.

Fleurinay pleaded guilty on Sept. 9 to the violent felony but failed to show up for his sentencing, which was scheduled for Sept. 23, and a warrant was issued for his arrest, records show.

He was arrested by Nassau County police on Oct. 30 on a charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and was returned to Suffolk to face sentencing.

Records show Fleurinay is due back in court in Nassau on Jan. 5.