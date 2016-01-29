Kieran Bunce, found in Fort Salonga with naked teen, arraigned, cops say

A convicted sex offender was arrested after he was found naked Thursday with a teenage boy he had arranged to meet via a cellphone app, Suffolk County police said.

Kieran Bunce, 48, of Yarmouth Street in Melville, was arraigned Friday on two felony counts of second-degree criminal sexual act and misdemeanor first-degree endangering the welfare of a child. His bail was set at $100,000 cash or $200,000 bond at First District Court in Central Islip.

Assistant District Attorney Veronica McMahon said in court that Bunce had engaged in oral sex with the 14-year-old boy.

Bunce’s attorney, Melissa S. Aguanno of Sag Harbor, entered a not-guilty plea on behalf of her client. Aguanno and Bunce’s parents declined to comment after the arraignment.

Police said Fourth Precinct Officer Dennis Lynch spotted Bunce’s vehicle in a darkened part of the Fort Salonga Shopping Center at 12:10 a.m. Thursday.

The officer observed that Bunce and the boy, 14, who were in the car, had their clothes off, police said, and Fourth Precinct detectives determined that “sexual contact” had occurred.

Bunce is due back in court on Feb. 2.

Bunce was classified as a Level 1 sex offender, someone with a low risk of being a repeat offender, after he was convicted in 2004 of misdemeanor sexual misconduct with a boy, 16, according to Parents for Megan’s Law, a Ronkonkoma-based nonprofit that provides help for child victims of sex crimes.

He was sentenced to 6 years’ probation, according to the nonprofit’s list of sex offenders.

Detectives ask anyone with information about other potential victims to call them at 631-854-8452.

With Darran Simon