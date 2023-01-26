LA Fitness shooting: Man accused of opening fire in New Hyde Park in August

Nassau County police have arrested and charged a Queens man in connection with an August shooting inside an LA Fitness club in New Hyde Park, authorities said Thursday.

No one was injured when Orane Davis, 25, allegedly opened fire about 9 p.m. Aug. 1 inside the fitness center at 1111 Marcus St., according to police.

It was the second time in just over eight months that someone allegedly opened fire inside a Long Island LA Fitness club.

Officers responding to the August shots-fired call "observed a large group of bystanders outside the location as well as individuals running out of the fitness center," Nassau police said in a news release.

Inside the fitness center, officers recovered a shell casing on the facility's basketball court, according to police.

An investigation eventually led Third Squad detectives and agents with the U.S. Marshals Service to the suspect's residence on 145th Road in the Brookville section of Queens, where he was taken into custody without incident about 6:35 a.m. Thursday, police said.

Davis faces charges of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree attempted assault and two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He is scheduled for arraignment Friday at First District Court in Hempstead, according to police.

About a month after the New Hyde Park shooting, a Wyandanch man was sentenced to three years in prison for firing a gun in December 2021 inside a North Babylon LA Fitness.

Noah Haynes, 19, pleaded guilty to second-degree attempted criminal possession of a weapon, Suffolk County prosecutors said in a news release after his Aug. 30 sentencing.

Haynes and a 17-year-old male had engaged in a verbal confrontation Dec. 21 that began inside the LA Fitness and continued into the parking lot after gym employees asked them to leave, police said.

Haynes then came back to the Deer Park Avenue gym and slashed the boy with a metal object in the locker room, according to police and prosecutors. He then pulled out a Glock .380 firearm inside the gym and fired a shot toward the ground as he was overcome by several people including a retired NYPD detective, authorities said.