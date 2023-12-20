Man found dead in Lake Ronkonkoma home of apparent self-inflicted wound after gunfire exchange with officer, Suffolk police say

A man was found dead inside a Lake Ronkonkoma home Wednesday morning, apparently of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, shortly after he exchanged gunfire with a Suffolk County police officer, authorities said.

Officers responded to the Wiggins Street home at around 9 a.m. after receiving a report of an intoxicated man with a gun inside, police said.

Shortly after officers arrived on the scene, the man, who was not immediately identified by police, exited the house and exchanged gunfire with an officer, police said.

The man then retreated into the home and, moments later, officers heard gunshots from within the home, authorities said.

Emergency Service Section officers entered the home and found the man dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, police said.

At the scene Wednesday afternoon, the quiet neighborhood was cordoned off by police with yellow caution tape. A Suffolk County command-post vehicle was accompanied by at least eight police cruisers.

Several neighbors, who declined to be identified, described hearing a disturbance and as many as five gunshots during the morning.

Suffolk County Homicide Squad detectives are investigating the incident and the New York State Attorney General’s Office has been notified.

Since April 2021, the attorney general’s Office of Special Investigations has been required by law to investigate any incident in which an officer caused someone’s death.

Check back for updates on this developing story.