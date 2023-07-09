Cops: Lakeview man allegedly assaulted officers on 2 calls to 1 location

A Lakeview man faces multiple charges for allegedly assaulting police officers responding to separate domestic calls Friday and Saturday at the same residence, according to the Nassau County Police Department.

On Saturday, in the latest incident, 24-year-old Jair Dixon allegedly violated an order of protection by entering the victim's Lakeview residence, the department wrote in a news release.

"Upon Police arrival, Officers attempted to place defendant Jair Dixon into custody. Two Officers sustained injuries during the course of the arrest as the defendant was violent and combative while resisting arrest," the release said. "Officers were transported to a local area hospital for treatment and released."

Dixon was arraigned Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead for Saturday's incident on charges of assault, obstructing government administration criminal contempt and resisting arrest. A judge ordered him jailed on $7,500 cash or $15,000 bond bail, according to the state's online court database. As of Sunday, bail hadn't been posted. The case is due back in court Tuesday.

On Friday, Dixon had been arrested for allegedly assaulting a police officer who was responding to a domestic call at the Lakeview residence, the release said. At an arraignment Saturday, a judge had freed Dixon on his own recognizance.

In Friday's case, he also was charged with obstructing governmental administration, resisting arrest and criminal mischief for damaging property, the online court records show. That case is due back in court July 14.

Dixon is represented by the Legal Aid Society, which doesn't comment on its cases.

Details about the domestic incidents and whether Dixon was injured during the confrontations with the officers weren't provided.