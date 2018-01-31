Man stole $400 tool from porch of Great Neck home, cops say

Nassau police are seeking the man who stole a large package left on the porch of a Great Neck home Monday, a delivery that contained an expensive tool.

Police said the $400 saw was taken from a Fairview Avenue house at 3:45 p.m. Monday.

Home surveillance showed the suspect examining the box by the front door for a few seconds and looking over his shoulder to the street. The box showed the logo of DeWalt, which manufactures professional power tools.

He then hefted the sizable package to a gray Chevrolet truck, which appeared to have a covered rear cargo bed, the footage shows. The truck headed west from the house, police said.

The suspect wore a blue jacket, bluejeans and a black cap and appeared to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, police said.

Sign up for the NewsdayTV newsletter From breaking news to special features and documentaries, the NewsdayTV team is covering the issues that matter to you. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

Third Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.