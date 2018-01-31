Man stole $400 tool from porch of Great Neck home, cops say
Nassau police are seeking the man who stole a large package left on the porch of a Great Neck home Monday, a delivery that contained an expensive tool.
Police said the $400 saw was taken from a Fairview Avenue house at 3:45 p.m. Monday.
Home surveillance showed the suspect examining the box by the front door for a few seconds and looking over his shoulder to the street. The box showed the logo of DeWalt, which manufactures professional power tools.
He then hefted the sizable package to a gray Chevrolet truck, which appeared to have a covered rear cargo bed, the footage shows. The truck headed west from the house, police said.
The suspect wore a blue jacket, bluejeans and a black cap and appeared to be 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 200 pounds, police said.
Third Precinct detectives ask anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS.