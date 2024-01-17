Laura Bee, manager of Ever Love Jewelers, pleads guilty to stealing $137G in jewelry from customers

A Huntington village jeweler pleaded guilty to one count of third-degree grand larceny, admitting she stole more than $137,000 worth of jewels from her customers.

Suffolk County District Attorney Ray Tierney said Laura Bee, 59, in her role as manager of Ever Love Jewelry in Huntington, swapped engineered and lesser-quality stones for natural and high-quality diamonds and also issued “bad checks” — knowing the funds did not exist.

In her plea allocution on Tuesday, the district attorney's office said Bee acknowledged that between Sept. 27, 2019, and June 26, 2022, she took possession of items valued at $31,000, agreeing to sell them for friends, but then kept the items. And between Oct. 7, 2020, and Aug. 19, 2022, Bee sold diamond engagement rings to customers who believed they'd bought higher-priced “natural” diamonds — only to later learn the stones were lab grown or of lesser quality when they were appraised.

During that time, the district attorney's office said, Bee stole about $47,000.

In one case, Tierney said, Bee agreed to repair a friend's broken diamond engagement ring that was valued at $15,000. When Bee returned the ring, the stone had been replaced.

The ring, now fitted with a lab-grown stone, was appraised at $2,000, the district attorney said.

“Over almost three years, this defendant used her position as the manager of a jewelry store to scam her friends and unsuspecting customers,” Tierney said in a statement. “This defendant took advantage of her position for personal gain, and my office will continue to prosecute professionals who steal from their customers.”

In addition to the thefts, the district attorney's office said from June 22 to Dec. 7, 2022, Bee stole almost $50,000 from jewelers who sold her jewelry, issuing six bad checks from the Ever Love account, knowing the account had insufficient funds.

Bee is scheduled to be sentenced on March 25. As part of the plea agreement, the district attorney's office said, Bee is expected to make full restitution.