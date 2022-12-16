Ex-Herricks teacher Laura Parker Russo avoids jail time in teen COVID vaccine case

A former Herricks High School science teacher, charged with injecting the 17-year-old friend of her son with the COVID-19 vaccine at her home last year without his parent’s permission, will avoid jail time as part of a plea deal with Nassau prosecutors.

Laura Parker Russo, 55, pleaded guilty Friday in Nassau Supreme Court in Mineola to a misdemeanor count of attempted unauthorized practice of medicine and a disorderly conduct violation. Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony charge of unauthorized practice of medicine.

Judge Howard Sturim agreed to place Russo on one year of interim prohibition where she must complete 100 hours of community service, attend twice-weekly therapy sessions and follow the terms of an order of protection, preventing her from contacting the teen.

Sturim rejected a deal from prosecutors that would have allowed Russo to complete 50 hours of community service.

If Russo completes her interim prohibition, prosecutors will vacate the misdemeanor charge and sentence her to a conditional discharge on the disorderly conduct count, along with a $250 fine. Her record will not be sealed.

“Based on the defendant’s long-standing ties to the community and her lack of a criminal record, the [Nassau County District Attorney's Office] has agreed to this disposition," said Brendan Brosh, a spokesman for District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Russo left court Friday without speaking to reporters.

Her defense attorney, Gerard McCloskey of Mineola, said the plea deal allows his client, who had never previously been arrested, the opportunity to have a clean criminal record.

McCloskey said the past year has "been difficult on her family. And I think this plea allows her to move on."

Russo sparked outrage when a video of her injecting the vaccine into the arm of the teen inside her Sea Cliff home last New Year's Eve was widely shared on TikTok in the early days of 2022.

She admitted injecting her son’s friend with the vaccine both in arbitration hearings connected to the Herricks Board of Education's efforts to fire Russo in September, and in a statement to Newsday last month.

Russo testified before an arbitrator that she had obtained the Johnson & Johnson vaccine dose earlier that day, according to documents Newsday received from the school district. When she brought her son to a Sea Cliff pharmacy to receive a COVID booster last Dec. 31, Russo said she asked the pharmacist for an empty vial to bring home to use as an ornament on her Christmas tree.

Instead, she testified, the pharmacist gave her a vial with extra vaccine doses because they were going to be discarded during the extended holiday. Neither the pharmacist nor the pharmacy have been identified.

The teenager’s mother called police after he told her about the shot, according to authorities.

Nassau police arrested Russo on Jan. 1 and charged her with unauthorized practice of a profession, a felony. She faced a maximum of 1 1/3 to 4 years in prison if convicted of the felony.

The state-appointed arbitrator sided with the district that Russo's actions constituted “misconduct” and “conduct unbecoming a teacher,” under state education law. The Herricks school board voted to terminate Russo, who had been a teacher for three decades, last month.

In a statement to Newsday last month, Russo said, “Clearly, I should not have administered the J&J vaccine to anyone when I returned home with the vial containing four viable doses, but my son’s friend said he was not vaccinated and wanted to be vaccinated. I thought he was 18, and I did not know that the J&J vaccination had not been approved for persons under 18.”

Russo added, “What motivated my actions was a desire to help, not harm, and to protect my family and my community from acquiring COVID. There was no personal gain in what I did.”

According to the arbitrator’s report, the video showed Russo smiling while injecting the boy with the vaccine and saying, “You’ll be fine, I hope.”

Russo, in her statement to Newsday, said she smiled to put the boy at ease during the injection and that the comment was meant to be lighthearted.

The boy's mother, Lisa Doyle, of Glen Cove, previously told Newsday that Russo should have a criminal record and be prohibited from working again with children.

The 17-year-old got headaches and didn’t feel well after the injection, according to his mother. She said he also suffered mental anguish and embarrassment and ended up changing schools in his final semester of high school.

Russo is due back in court Feb. 17.

Check back for updates on this developing story.