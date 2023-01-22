Cops: East Northport man intoxicated in crash with infant in car

An East Northport man who crashed Saturday while allegedly intoxicated with his 11-month-old daughter in the vehicle was charged with violating Leandra’s Law, Suffolk police said.

Second Precinct officers responded to a crash at the intersection of Elwood Road and Pulaski Road at 6:40 p.m. A 2021 Hyundai had struck the rear of a 2020 Mazda on Elwood Road, according to police. Officers determined that the driver of the Hyundai, Matthew Gibney, 33, was intoxicated with his infant daughter in the vehicle, police said in a news release.

The child was transported by the Northport Fire Department to Huntington Hospital for evaluation. Gibney and the driver of the Mazda, Hillary Dorrejo, 22, of Yonkers were not injured, according to police

Gibney was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15 years old or younger (Leandra’s Law) and endangering the welfare of a child. He was scheduled for arraignment at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

The Hyundai was impounded for a safety check.