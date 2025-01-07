Long IslandCrime

Richard Avolin, of Levittown, stabbed man during fight on Hempstead Turnpike, police say

By Maureen Mullarkeymaureen.mullarkey@newsday.com

A Levittown man is facing assault charges after he allegedly stabbed another man during an altercation and ran away, Nassau County police said.

Detectives say that around 3:45 p.m. on Saturday, a 59-year-old man was seated in his vehicle near Berger Avenue and Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown when he became involved in an argument with Richard Avolin, 36, who was walking by.

Police did not confirm the cause of the fight but said that the men did not know each other before the incident.

Avolin allegedly kicked the man’s door and stabbed him in the abdomen with a knife when the man exited his vehicle, according to police. He then fled from the scene on foot, police said.

The man who was stabbed was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

After an investigation, detectives located Avolin, and arrested him without incident at his residence, police said.

Avolin is charged with first-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, and third-degree criminal mischief, police said.

He will be arraigned on Tuesday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Maureen Mullarkey is a breaking news reporter at Newsday. She previously worked as a reporter for Patch, where she covered a range of Long Island stories on topics such as the Diocese of Rockville Centre bankruptcy and the Babylon School District abuse scandals.

